KIRK, Carole Marie
79, passed away July 17, 2019. Born Jan. 29, 1940 in Pass-a-Grille Beach, Florida, Carole graduated from Boca Ceiga High School in St. Petersburg in 1958. She attended St. Petersburg College. She retired in 1993 having worked as an escrow secretary with Title Security in St. Petersburg. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Tom; their two sons, Michael Kirk (and his wife Lija), David Kirk (and his wife Anita), and two grandsons, Matthew and Brandon Kirk. Carole resided in Dunnellon for the last 20 years. Her favorite activity was swimming daily most of the year in the beautiful Rainbow River. Her family was a central part of her life providing much love and support. We are saddened, but know with certainty "it's far better to depart" Philippians 1:23 and she's now "present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8. Please visit robertsofdunnellon.com to leave family condolences. Arrangements are under the care of
Roberts Funeral Home,
19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave.
Dunnellon, FL 34432 (352)489-2429
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019