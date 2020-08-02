1/1
Carole SHORTZ
SHORTZ, Carole Jean 86, of Seminole, FL passed away from Covid-19 July 28, 2020. Carole was a dedicated mother who was always there for her family. She loved to dance and was an avid bowler. Her favorite pastime was traveling the country by RV. She was born in Kokomo, IN and was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN. She is survived by her sister, Louanne Powell; children, Linda Garrett (Shortz), Lewis Shortz Jr., Audrey Allen (Shortz), and Debbie Swift (Shortz); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchild-ren and several nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vivian Foster; and grandson, Derek Shortz. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made out to Suncoast Hospice of Palm Harbor. A graveside service will be held 2 pm August 29 at Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, IN. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre
2550 Highlands Boulevard North
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
7275096275
August 2, 2020
To Linda Garrett and to all the family. May God surround you with comfort and love during this time of sadness. My heart goes out to you. ❤ Keeping you in my prayers.
Anna Mackey
Anna Mackey
Friend
