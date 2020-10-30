1/1
Carole WIQUIST
WIQUIST, Carole Ann Foster of Brooksville was born in Burlington, VT. in 1947 to James Chandler Foster and Mazie Evelyn Foster (nee McCuen). She earned her Masters Degree from Plymouth State College and a Bachelors from William Smith College. While working as a English teacher and tutor at Pomfret School, she also created and ran the Community Service Program in the 1980s which has since expanded to help the quiet corner of Connecticut. Her unbelievable kindness and patience showed in her love for her children, her husband of 51 years, and her grandchildren. It showed in her dedication to helping exchange students master the English language and her focus on helping young children, a skill and passion she learned growing up at childrens' homes run by her parents. She loved to travel, laugh, especially at British sitcoms, eat simple good food, sing in the church choir and Concordia Chorus of High Point and to any folk song she could, and to read. Her life was a blessing to all those who knew her. No kinder soul has ever been given to this great world and she has earned the right to rest now. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Erika Fillpot and Will Wiquist; and her grandchildren, Cole and Riley. As her grandfather had died in the 1918 flu epidemic, Carole died from today's pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Episcopal Relief & Development (https://www.episcopalrelief.org/) and by being sure to vote, as she wanted to.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
