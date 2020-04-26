|
CERVENY, Sister Caroline a digital ministry pioneer and beloved member of Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor for 18 years, went home to her Lord, her parents and her friends Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a faith-filled and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76. Born in Cleveland, OH, Sister Caroline was a member of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF, for nearly 60 years. She was active at Espiritu Santo with the 55-plus Club and Woman of Espiritu Santo, and always willing to give a talk or lead prayer. She will be remembered for her cheerful presence and friendly face. The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus at Espiritu Santo were extremely attentive to her during her medical treatments. "All these people were her community of faith, of love, and of service," said her longtime friend, Jesuit Father Michael Cooper. Espiritu Santo truly was community, her family. Sister Caroline was a leader in traditional and new ministries, including online and social media, which she saw as crucial to reaching young people and broadening the Catholic Church's message. She wrote more than 100 articles and regularly presented talks at national and international conferences. Among her friends were the Tampa Bay Catholic Gay and Lesbian Community, where she and her miniature dachshund and near-constant companion, LuLu, occasionally attended Mass with Father Cooper in support and solidarity with her niece, her sister, and other friends. Sister Caroline earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormack Theological Seminary in Chicago, and Master's degrees in religious education from St. Mary's University of Minnesota and in Vatican II Spirituality from the Jesuit School of Theology at Loyola University, Chicago. She became director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Chicago and later at the Diocese of Gary, Indiana. She went on to become director of social media for Sadlier Catholic Publishers in New York City. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, she came to Florida to join Saint Leo University as associate director of university ministry. Sister Caroline left Saint Leo to develop the Digital Disciple Boot camp and empowered a team of lay ministers to help teach the use of social media in ministry. She founded the Digital Disciple Network, a professional organization for social media ministers, was an adjunct professor in the Doctor of Ministry program at the Catholic University of America, and was a member of the Catholic Press Association. Sister Caroline worked hard to create and to increase understanding of new evangelization through digital ministry with the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, for which she was well known. She also led pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Ireland and Rome with Father Cooper and was a good and faith-filled friend to many. She is survived by her sister, Judy (Paul) Young of Youngstown, Ohio; a brother, Robert Cerveny; a niece, Theresa Young (Ann) of Cincinnati; two nephews, Timothy (Becca) Young of Youngstown and Russell (Jen) Young of Flint, Michigan; as well as four great-nieces and two great-nephews. A funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Sister Caroline will be celebrated at Espiritu Santo after the church reopens and another celebration later in Cleveland with her Franciscan Community, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a contribution to Sister Caroline's Dream: Digital Disciple Network; P.O. #2492; 3905 Tampa Road; Oldsmar, FL 34677.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020