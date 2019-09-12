CARROLL, Caroll age 78, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home in Lake Wylie, SC. Mrs. Carroll was born October 7, 1940 in Lynn, MA to the late Edward Penn Cuddy and the late Mary Lombara Cuddy. Mrs. Carroll was the widow of Eugene Dennis Carroll Sr. She owned and operated her own restaurant until retirement. Mrs. Carroll worked for Publix as a cashier for the past 26 years. Shel is survived by her children, her son, Eugene Dennis Carroll, Jr. (Davina) of St. Petersburg, FL; her daughters, Kelly Marie McGaha, Colleen Carroll, Maureen Carroll all of Lake Wylie and Beth Ann Swengros (John) of St. Petersburg, FL; nine grandchildren, Sha (Keith), Whitney (Chris), Alicia (Danny), Brittany (Dan), Kayla, Danielle (Nick), Jordan (Christiane), Courtney, and Tyler; her five great-grandchildren, Easton, Hope, Jason, Olivia, and Luke; her brother, William Cuddy (Dale) of Rowley, MA. Mrs. Carroll was preceded by two brothers, Joseph and Laurance Cuddy. Condolences may be made online at: www.greenefuneralhome.net Greene Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019