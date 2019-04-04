HISE, Carolyn Bishop
|
89, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by her family, Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was the daughter of George and Minerva Bishop, and grew up in Wilmington, DE. Carolyn was blessed with a gifted singing voice and was a devout Episcopalian and member of the church choir where she was often the featured soloist. Her favorite pastime was playing and giving instruction for Bridge. She also won many duplicate Bridge tournaments. She will be deeply missed by friends and family. Carolyn is preceded in death by Charles R. Hise. She is survived by her children, Laura C. Clayton of St. Petersburg, FL, Jay Bradford Clark of Abilene, TX, and Christa M. Chery-Hise of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests from 1-1:30 pm and there will be a memorial service from 1:30-2 pm
