Carolyn Carwile Brooks passed away July 25, 2018. She was 89 years old and a resident of Dunedin. She was the daughter of Paul and Mattie Carwile, of Lyncburg Virginia. She was taken care of in her last years by her daughter. And she passed away with her daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her brother and her husbands.



