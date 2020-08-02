1/1
Carolyn CALY
CALY, Carolyn Marie 79, of Land O'Lakes, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She spent over 60 years of marriage with Ronald Caly, who also passed away several months ago. She was a vibrant woman who was an inspiration to her family and many friends in her community. She was simply "Sunshine in Human Form", bringing laughter and happiness to people, and always with a warm smile. She enjoyed reading and being a member of a local book club, but most of all loved being outdoors in the fresh air and loved her family. Carolyn is survived by her loving family, her children, Mark and Kristine; her brother and sister, Eddie and Dorothy; her granddaughter, Nicole; and great-granddaughter, Mikala.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
