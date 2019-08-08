CRAWFORD, Carolyn 79, of Brandon, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019. Carolyn loved making chocolate pies, cooking, taking food to others, spending time with family and friends, and attending and watching Florida Gator games (Go Gators). Carolyn spent all her life caring for her husband, Tony, making sure all his needs were met. Carolyn leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony "Tony" Crawford; sons, Greg (Renee) Crawford and Mark Crawford; grandchildren, Amelia and Carlin; numerous brothers and sisters in Christ and her close friends. A funeral service will take place at 7 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511. Family will start receiving guests at 5 pm for visitation hours. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Carolyn's memory to, Seffner Church of Christ, 621 East Wheeler Road, Seffner FL 33584. Please visit www.HillsboroMemorial.com to sign Carolyn's guest book.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019