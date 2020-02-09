GOODMAN, Carolyn Jean 75, of Tampa, peacefully passed away from ALS on Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a lifetime Tampa resident, a graduate of Plant High School and Gordon Keller School of Nursing. She worked over 50 years as a caring nurse at several Tampa area hospitals, eventually retiring from Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg. Carolyn enjoyed the beach and fishing and loved her family, friends and pets. She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Marilyn Boyle; brother, Jerry Goodman - wife Dale; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Melech Hospice, Temple Terrace. Blount & Curry (813) 876-2421 ,
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020