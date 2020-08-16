1/1
Carolyn HURST
1931 - 2020
HURST, Carolyn Joy retired U.S. Navy, loving Sister, Aunt and Friend, went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2020. Joy was born on July 1, 1931, enjoyed a wonderful career in the U.S. Navy, and retired as a Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Petty Officer. She loved her church, Idlewild Baptist, the Florida Gators, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and her many many friends. She was predeceased by three brothers, Kenneth Hurst (Wilma), Jennings Hurst, Gayle Hurst (Beverly); and three sisters, Inez Nundy, Lorraine Leftwich (Dennis) and Patsy Fowler (Johnny). Her remaining family and friends loved her dearly. Services will be held at Blount & Curry, Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 at 11 am, Tuesday, August 18. The family will receive visitors one hour prior.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
August 16, 2020
Fair Winds and Following Seas Senior Chief (Doc) . Your last liberty port Awaits you and will be the bests.
MCPO R. Caffey USN (Ret)
Roy Caffey
August 16, 2020
Thank you for your Service to our Country.
Hospitalman Jerry Close
