HURST, Carolyn Joy retired U.S. Navy, loving Sister, Aunt and Friend, went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2020. Joy was born on July 1, 1931, enjoyed a wonderful career in the U.S. Navy, and retired as a Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Petty Officer. She loved her church, Idlewild Baptist, the Florida Gators, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and her many many friends. She was predeceased by three brothers, Kenneth Hurst (Wilma), Jennings Hurst, Gayle Hurst (Beverly); and three sisters, Inez Nundy, Lorraine Leftwich (Dennis) and Patsy Fowler (Johnny). Her remaining family and friends loved her dearly. Services will be held at Blount & Curry, Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 at 11 am, Tuesday, August 18. The family will receive visitors one hour prior.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store