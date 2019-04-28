Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Kools. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Send Flowers Obituary

KOOLS, Carolyn J.



75, of Tampa, Florida passed into the Spiritual World on April 25, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kevin Kools of Tampa, FL; sons, John Craven Broughton, III and Allen Lentz Broughton, both of whom reside in Atlanta, GA. Additionally she has two lovely teenage granddaughters, Noelle Reese and Hadley Grace Broughton, also living in Atlanta, GA. Carolyn completed her BSN at the University of North Carolina. In 1982 she relocated to Tampa, FL to accept a nursing position at the James A. Haley VA Hospital, Tampa, FL. What began as a career as a staff nurse in a critical care capacity, evolved across the eastern seaboard into a series of escalating roles of depth and responsibility in Nurse Management, Education and Development, Recruitment and ultimately as Associate Chief Nurse with the Veterans Administration Boston Healthcare System. Her career consisted of over 30 years of service to our nations veterans and her work history facilitated the growth of nursing programs from Tampa, FL to the US Virgin Islands, Miami, FL, Charleston, SC and Boston, MA. Carolyn had traveled extensively throughout her life, having had the experience of visiting over fifteen countries on three continents. Her interest in people and her altruistic nature made it easy for Carolyn to make friends. Throughout her life she always had dogs surrounding her, most often teacup Yorkies or toy poodles, upon which she could coddle and dote. She was an incredible dancer, being accomplished in many styles, her favorite being the twist. Her talent won her several prizes but her primary goal was to have fun and enjoy the company of others. She was an avid player of bridge in her earlier years, again using this forum as an opportunity to meet people and enjoy their life stories. Carolyn Kools will honored at a private burial ceremony in Goldsboro, NC. Please visit



www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com

