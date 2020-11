Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNSON, Carolyn D. 56, of St. Petersburg, FL transit-ioned October 26, 2020. A 1982 graduate of Northeast High School, she is survived by her companion; two sons; daughter; father; six siblings; three grandchildren; two great-grandchild-ren and other relatives. Funeral service is Friday, Nov. 6, (family only), visitation is 9:30 am until service time, both at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



