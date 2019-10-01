Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn JONES. View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL 33629 (813)-835-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Carolyn Adair Chambers (McTyre) died Friday, September 27, 2019. Carolyn was born on May 29, 1932, in Atlanta, GA, the third of four children to Milton Lester and Inez Adair Chambers, both descendants of pioneer Georgia families. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Milton Lester Chambers Jr.; and sister, Mary Chambers Reese. Carolyn was an honor graduate of Joe E. Brown High School in Atlanta. She was elected senior superlative and graduation speaker, a delegate to the National DE Convention in Asheville, NC, and a winner of the Pan American League essay contest, which honored her with an all-expense paid trip to Havana, Cuba (before Castro). Carolyn attended the University of Georgia in Athens and majored in Home Economics and Journalism. She was elected to Alpha Lambda Delta Freshman Honor Society, Home Economics Honor Society, and was the Senior Representative on the Women's Student Government. She remained active with her beloved Pi Beta Phi sorority throughout adulthood. She met her husband, Fred Jones, DVM at UGA. They married and moved to Tampa in 1953, where Fred practiced veterinary medicine for nearly 40 years. Carolyn and Fred enjoyed their children, their children's friends, and especially their close friends in Couples Club, the Specks, and Jus' Rite. With her signature Southern charm and great hostess and cooking skills, she loved to entertain, and threw creative parties, especially for her children's birthdays. Carolyn was extremely organized and maintained 3x5 cards for every contact in her distinctive script, plus lists of all her party menus. She installed the first home copier (it was huge) and sent weekly updates to her children away. She was also fun - when the men went hunting and fishing, Carolyn gathered the wives and went adventuring near and far. Fred died in 2004, shortly after their 50th anniversary. In 2006 Carolyn reconnected with and married childhood friend, Richard McTyre. They enjoyed traveling in Georgia until his death in 2016. Carolyn was a longtime active member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. She also was a ten-year Girl Scout leader, an avid bridge player, and a member of the Tampa Junior Woman's Club, the 39ers, and the AVMA Auxiliary. Carolyn was an associate member of the Belleview United Methodist Church in Murphy, NC, and the Ailey United Methodist Church in Ailey, GA, the Ailey Garden Club, and the Georgia Keep America Beautiful campaign. Her great love besides her family and friends was the Jones Farm in Mount Vernon, Georgia. Carolyn was hostess for over 30 Thanksgivings to the entire Jones family (up to 60 people), with many traveling from as far as Maryland, Texas, and Nebraska. Surviving are Carolyn and Fred's four children and their families, Patrick and Lorraine Jones (Madison and Garrett), John and Jamie Jones Johnson (Cindy and CJ Guenzel, Robert, and Caroline and Ben Reyes; great-grandchildren Callie, Quinn and Cooper Guenzel), Clayton Jones (Tanner and Emery), and Hamilton and Lori Jones (Cameron, Courtney, and Mackey). She is also survived by her brother, Rufus Chambers and his wife, Wicke of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Mae Rowland Jones of Uvalda; and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn's family owes an abundance of gratitude to Dr. Debbie St. Clair/Griffin Medical Group, the Abigail House ALF staff (in Hyde Park, Tampa), and Lifepath Hospice. All those who provided care for her were wonderful. A visitation will be held at Brewer and Sons Funeral Home on S. Dale Mabry on Wednesday, October 2, from 5-7 pm. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 3:30 pm, at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, Tampa. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial and graveside services will occur at noon on Saturday, October 5 in Uvalda, GA, at the Uvalda City Cemetery where Fred is interred. Visitation, at the Jones Farm in Mount Vernon, GA, will begin at 11am then a procession to the cemetery. Reception at the farm after her burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Palma Ceia United Methodist Church Children and Youth Funds, 3723 Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

