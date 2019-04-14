Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn KELLEY. View Sign

KELLEY, Carolyn



72, was called home to the Lord April 8, 2019. She was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend. Survived by her sister, Cheri; niece, Lauren; nephews, Scotty and Andrew; and aunts, Eleanor and Yvonne. A firm believer in her faith she was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a proud graduate of University of Florida which lead to a 38 year teaching career in Hillsborough County where she touched the lives of many students. An inspiration to many she will be remembered for her love of reading, Florida Gators, and her love of all animals. Viewing Monday, April 15 at Blount & Curry Garden of Memories 6-8 pm and funeral services Tuesday, April 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 11 am.

