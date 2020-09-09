1/1
Carolyn MANCINIK
MANCINIK, Carolyn (Smith) loved by all, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Born October 22, 1950 in DeLand, Florida, she was the beloved daughter of the late Dr. John Giles Smith and Mary Francis Smith. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jeff Mancinik, whom she was married to for 46 years; sons, Jeffrey Giles Mancinik and Kirk Land (Jessica Wolff) Mancinik; grandson, Jackson Wolff Mancinik and soon to arrive granddaughter; brother, the Honorable John Roger Smith (Betty Jo); and adored nieces. Services will be held September 11, 2020, 2 pm, at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, Tampa.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
