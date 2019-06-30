Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Marie TONER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TONER, Carolyn Marie



82, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, died at home June 20, 2019 after a 10 year struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy. She was born March 3, 1937 in Andrews, Indiana and was the daughter of Everett and Bertha Bigelow and sister to Lewis (Elizabeth) Bigelow, Phyllis (Bud) Detamore, and John (Jerry Sue) Bigelow. Carolyn loved playing the piano and organ and was her church organist for many years. She loved her family, crocheting, the arts, and sporadic trips to Taco Bell. Her smile and sense of style will be missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton L. Toner and sons, Robert "Bobby" Thompson and William "Billy" Thompson. She is survived by her children, David Thompson, Cynthia (Roy) Hammers, Elizabeth Thompson and stepdaughters, Pauline Toner, Thelma Barringer, and Lorraine Toner. Her grandchildren include Wayne (Lisa) Mansfield, Danny (Regina) Mansfield, Tabatha Mansfield, and Natasha (Mike) Stewart with many third and fourth generation grandchildren. The family thanks Utopia Home Care, Cares Organization, and HPH Hospice of Pasco County for their kind and respectful support. Her body was donated to Science Care Anatomical to contribute to the study of PSP. Donations to

