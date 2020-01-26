MARSICANO, Carolyn Ann (Wilson) of Tampa, FL was born on November 2, 1962 and pass- ed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 20, 2020. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Jacqueline Wilson; her two children and son-in-law, John Marsicano, Jade and Josh Anderson and her three grandchildren, Hayden, Jace and Adelynn; her brothers, Dempsey Wilson (Jane) and Christopher Wilson; her sisters, Robin Pass (Don) and Paige Brown (Jon); along with nieces and nephews that whom loved as her own. She loved Jesus and spending time at the beach and in any garden she could find. She worked at Twin Lakes Elementary School, where she fulfilled her passion to love and encourage children to be the best they could be. Carolyn was adventurous and hard working. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020