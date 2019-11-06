NICHOLSON-GRIMM, Carolyn Eve age 63, of Sandersville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral Services for Carolyn Grimm will be conducted from graveside on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 pm in Memory Hill Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. Carolyn was born in Atlanta on July 24, 1956, to the late John Ross Nicholson and the late Sara Carolyn Davis Nicholson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Grimm. Mrs. Nicholson-Grimm received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of South Florida and made her home in Sandersville. She is survived by her siblings, Rebecca Nicholson Witwer of Winder, Laura Nicholson McClintock of Shreveport, LA, John Edward Nicholson of Richardson, TX, Ross Corby Nicholson of Tampa, FL, Wendy Nicholson Hepguler of Houston, TX; other relatives include, Daniel Allison Whitis of Bradenton, FL, Darren Jerome McCamie Garroutte of Bradenton, Dana Allison Whitis of Lorton, VA, Samantha England McClintock of Dallas, TX, and Tammy Nicholson of Denton, TX. Condolences may be expressed online at www.williamsfuneral.net. Williams Funeral Home, Milledgeville
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019