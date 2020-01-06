NOVAK, Carolyn Sue 58, of Valrico, Florida, entered into rest on Sunday December 22, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease. Carolyn was born on October 8, 1961. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Kermit, as well as one sister, Theresa. She is survived by her loving husband, David; three sons, Brian, Chad, and Garrsion; two daughters, Micki and Vanessa; and four grandchildren, Meaghan, Kyli, Vincent, and William. Carolyn had a kind and generous spirit and was welcoming to all. She will be missed. A gathering of friends and family for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3-4 pm, at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, Florida 33511, with a memorial service to follow.

