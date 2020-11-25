ROBINSON, Carolyn Henderson "Betty" 88, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord November 19, 2020, and now sees her Savior face to face and is united with Gerry, her beloved husband of 48 years; dear sister, Ruth; loving parents; and many more loved ones. Betty graduated from Macalester College and in 1960 moved to Tampa where Gerry was a USF biology professor for 40 years. Betty enjoyed helping and praying for others, taking care of family and pets, and studying the Bible. She embraced diversity in people and was friendly to everyone. For most of her life, Betty taught children's Sunday School classes, hosted support groups for international students, was a faithful Wycliffe Bible Translators supporter, and served on numerous mission trips. We will remember her strong faith, joyful spirit, unconditional love, endless patience, and so much more. Betty is survived by her sons, Stephen (Becky) and Kevin (Kathleen); three grandchildren, Jessie, Zack, and Stephanie; brother, Scott (Mary); and many more loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, American Bible Society, or Navigators. Loyless Funeral Homes



