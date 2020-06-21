Carolyn THOMPSON
THOMPSON, Carolyn Heard 73, departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Sanford, FL. Born in Roanoke, AL, Carolyn was married to Marvin Thompson of St. Petersburg, FL for over 50 years. Carolyn leaves behind her loving husband; her son, Terrence Walker (Selina); her daughter, Sonja Thompson (Christian); three sisters, Earolyn Whitlow of New Rochelle, CT, Roslyn Belle (Calvin) of St. Louis, MO and Marilyn Phillips of Euclid, OH; one brother, Robyn Heard of Columbus, OH as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by both parents, El and Bernice Heard and her brother, James Heard. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mitchell's Funeral Home in Orlando, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell's Funeral Home
501 Fairvilla Rd
Orlando, FL 32808
(407) 298-0703
