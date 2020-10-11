1/1
Carrie SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Carrie McDargh On October 2, 2020, Carrie McDargh Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 55. Carrie was a Florida native in every sense of the word. She enjoyed the simple Florida lifestyle, she loved fishing and being on the water as much as possible. Carrie was a wonderful mother to three daughters. However, many people considered Carrie their surrogate mother. Carrie took stay-at-home mom to the next level. She always had the most amazing food cooking, enough for a small army at all times. She was there for every softball game, practice, and injury. She loved all things spooky, especially Stephen King. She had a green thumb that left most people envious. Carrie is survived by her husband, Rusty Smith; daughters, Jordan Smith, Hannah Greene, and Madison Barfield; grandson, Rowan Barfield; mother, Betsy McDargh; and sister, Tiffany McDargh Cacciatore. In lieu of flowers, please donate a book to your local bookstore or go fishing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278635471
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved