Carrie SMITH

SMITH, Carrie McDargh On October 2, 2020, Carrie McDargh Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 55. Carrie was a Florida native in every sense of the word. She enjoyed the simple Florida lifestyle, she loved fishing and being on the water as much as possible. Carrie was a wonderful mother to three daughters. However, many people considered Carrie their surrogate mother. Carrie took stay-at-home mom to the next level. She always had the most amazing food cooking, enough for a small army at all times. She was there for every softball game, practice, and injury. She loved all things spooky, especially Stephen King. She had a green thumb that left most people envious. Carrie is survived by her husband, Rusty Smith; daughters, Jordan Smith, Hannah Greene, and Madison Barfield; grandson, Rowan Barfield; mother, Betsy McDargh; and sister, Tiffany McDargh Cacciatore. In lieu of flowers, please donate a book to your local bookstore or go fishing.



