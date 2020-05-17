Carrie Stec
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEC, Carrie A. was born on April 14, 1971 in LaPorte, Indiana to parents, Robert Stec and Rita Bailey Stec. Carrie moved to Florida from Chicago, IL with her husband, Craig Eihl and two young boys in 2009. She was a business and franchise owner of Beef Jerky Outlet located in Johns Pass, Madeira Beach, FL. Carrie enjoyed her boys, family, friends and taking on leadership roles at St. Paul's School in Clearwater. A beautiful person inside and out, her smile could light up a room and her laugh was contagious. She loved the beach, boating and playing a game of euchre with friends. Carrie passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2020. She is predeceased by her mother, Rita. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Craig Eihl; sons, Bryce and Vaughn; father, Robert; sister, Jennifer (Sam); and nine nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Tuesdays Child at https://www.tuesdayschildchicago.org/donate-online/ To honor Carrie please put "Carrie Stec" in the comment line. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved