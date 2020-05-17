STEC, Carrie A. was born on April 14, 1971 in LaPorte, Indiana to parents, Robert Stec and Rita Bailey Stec. Carrie moved to Florida from Chicago, IL with her husband, Craig Eihl and two young boys in 2009. She was a business and franchise owner of Beef Jerky Outlet located in Johns Pass, Madeira Beach, FL. Carrie enjoyed her boys, family, friends and taking on leadership roles at St. Paul's School in Clearwater. A beautiful person inside and out, her smile could light up a room and her laugh was contagious. She loved the beach, boating and playing a game of euchre with friends. Carrie passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2020. She is predeceased by her mother, Rita. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Craig Eihl; sons, Bryce and Vaughn; father, Robert; sister, Jennifer (Sam); and nine nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Tuesdays Child at https://www.tuesdayschildchicago.org/donate-online/ To honor Carrie please put "Carrie Stec" in the comment line. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.