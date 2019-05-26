CRAWFORD, Carrol Frances



87, of St. Petersburg, FL, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born in Miami, Florida and came here in 1969 from Hollywood, FL. She was married to the late Dr. Ray H. Crawford, pastor of North East Park Baptist Church in St. Petersburg from 1969-1984 and Founder and Director of International Crusade Evangelism Inc. (ICE) since 1984. She served the Lord as pianist of North East Park Baptist and served faithfully in multiple administrative capacities to ICE. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Ray H. Crawford. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Ginger) Crawford, Kelly (David) Wilbanks and Kimberly Crawford; five grandchildren, Julie Noble, Ashley Hink, Lindsey Francis, Courtney King and Travis Crawford; six great-grandchildren and two expected in 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 10:30 am, at Calvary Church, 110 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater, FL, 33759. The family requests memorial donations be made to International Crusade Evangelism Inc., 466 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704.

