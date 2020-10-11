1/1
Cary OZMORE
{ "" }
OZMORE, Cary Nichols died, Sep. 30, 2020. A long time Pinellas County resident, after serving in the US Navy Cary worked for Publix for 30 years. upon retiring he and his brother Barry went into the bait shrimp business. Retiring again, Cary and Barbara moved to north Florida to enjoy a quiet peaceful life in the country fishing and relaxing. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth; son, Roy Ozmore; and brother, Barry Ozmore. Survived by his devoted and loving wife, Barbara; loving and adoring children, Dawn Schuholz (Mike), Don Ozmore (Melissa); daughter in-law, Tammy Ozmore; loving step-children, Elizabeth Colgan, Christie-Lynn Colgan, Kevin Colgan, and Robert Carpenter; loving siblings, Ken Ozmore (Shirley), Paty Ozmore, Tammy Killian (Dale), Suzy Akers (Don); 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please join us for a celebration of life at the Flamingo bar at 4 pm on October 20.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Flamingo bar
