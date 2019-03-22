Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caryn W. KOLTS. View Sign

KOLTS, Caryn W.



died unexpectedly March 12, 2019 as a result of surgical complications. Caryn held a BS in Business from Rochester Institute of Technology. She retired after several years as Director of Real Property for two New York counties. She was the President of the Spanish Gate neighborhood HOA for several years. Caryn is survived by a son, Bryce Miller of Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Christine Doing of Oriskany, New York; a brother, Jay Kolts and wife, Mary of Port Richey, FL; and a sister, Cheryl Hodgson and husband, John of Fairmount, New York; four grandchildren, Tyler and Zachery Doing and Bradie and Pierce Miller. Caryn was close to several neices, nephews and friends. There will be no funeral or viewing per Caryn's wishes. Cremation is handled by The National Cremation and Burial Society. Phone Mary Kolts at 727-359-9975 for further information.

