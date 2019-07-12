|
MANSOUR, Cash Jabron
3, of Largo, spread his wings, July 5, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Mitchell J. Mansour Jr., Jennifer Hargrove; sister and best friend, Marley J. Mansour; grandmothers, Patricia Dub'e, Judy Mansour; many loving family members. Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 pm at ALife Tribute Funeral Care in Largo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Our little hero has already saved lives with his donations, and although we wish he was still with us, we know he will live on. He was the most beautiful boy we had ever seen; happy, loving and fearless. He will be missed and forever remembered.
