HOGAN, Cassandra Kay of Clearwater, Florida; July 3, 1953-March 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David and mother to David Jr., Charles, Elliott and Andrew. She also leaves behind her sisters, Mary Lou Person, Priscilla Person-Baker, Patricia Person-Pitts; and brothers, Glenn, Oscar James, and David Lee Person; all of Columbus, Georgia. Grandchildren include Kyndall, Ayana, Autumn, Danny, and Danaye; one great-grandchild, Aubri Jolie. There is a host of many other relatives, friends and co-workers. She has made a Forever Impact on many lives. The family is planning a private memorial celebration.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
