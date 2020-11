Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMAS, Cassandra F. 70, of St. Petersburg transitioned November 11, 2020. She was a member of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Thomas-White, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives. A celebration of life with family and friends will take place at a later date. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



