WILSON, Cassandra Jean passed away peacefully at her home in Clearwater, Florida on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 76. Cassie was born on February 18, 1943, to Donald and Gertrude Mullen (both deceased). As the first of seven children, she learned the most important things about leadership, mothering, and compassion while caring for and loving six siblings, Carol Mullen, Dennis Mullen (Kathy), Patrick Mullen, Doreen Mullen, Jean Timko (Mark), and Peter Mullen (Janea). Cassie graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington, Michigan and raised three daughters, Andrea Balcerzak, Carol McGee Fischer (John), and Denise Balcerzak Brandt (Jeff) along with nine grandchildren, Christina and Jacob Fairbanks, Brian and Emily Trembath, Megan and Margaret McGee, and Julia, Jack, and Scott Brandt. She also adored all her nieces and nephews, Jessica Bender, Lauren Cory, Colleen Delmore, John Findlay, Mark (deceased), Michael, and Matthew McKenzie, Challen Mullen-Porter, and Bruce Velianoff. On June 4, 1994 Cassie married Dan Wilson. Cassie felt fortunate to now include Dan's children as cherished family members. This included Michele Saunders, Cheryl Roberts (Todd), Deanna Wilson (Leif Gustafson), and Nicole Dahn (Matt); and grandchildren, Justin and Erik Saunders, Shelby and Stephanie Roberts, Grace, Ana, and Emily Gustafson, and Jacob and Matt Dahn. Dan and Cassie built a beautiful blended family together and their special partnership spanned over 25 years. They enjoyed living in Michigan and more recently in Clearwater, Florida. They have always been inseparable and have considered themselves lucky to enjoy full lives with family and friends. Cassie did not limit her love to family but also extended that love to her friends. She was always happiest when she could share in their life experiences. Her words to her own daughters, "In order to have a friend, you must be a friend." She was a great friend. Cassie, you are the heart of our hearts. We will miss your generosity of spirit, your kindness, your compassion and the laughter you brought into our lives. Anyone who would like to donate in Cassie's name, please do so to the .

