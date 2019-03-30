Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FINCH, Catalina "Kitty"



passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on March 27, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. She was born on January 8, 1928 in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico to Astolfo Babilonia and Catalina Torres. Kitty met her beloved husband, Malcolm Louis Finch, at a military function while he was stationed in Puerto Rico. The moment they laid eyes on each other they knew that they would be together forever. They married on December 20, 1952 and were together for more than 60 years. Yearning to be with him for the past six years, she now has joined Malcolm for all eternity. Kitty was a child of God, a devoted Catholic with a deep faith in Jesus Christ, and one who served her church in many ways. She was a loving wife and a mother to many. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, numerous nephews and nieces, and by dear, close friends considered to be family. Kitty will always be remembered for her unconditional love, her kindness and compassionate spirit. She will be dearly missed, but her beautiful voice, smile, laughter, and vibrant personality will always be present and permeate among her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 2-6 pm at GFWC Tampa Woman's Club, 2901 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629. A Catholic Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, at 10 am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa, FL 33611. A committal service will follow mass at 1:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Please visit her online guestbook at:



