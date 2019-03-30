Catalina P. DEEB

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catalina P. DEEB.

DEEB, Catalina P.

92, of Oldsmar, FL., formerly of St. Petersburg, died March 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving family. Friends will be received at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, April 2, 2019 from 10 am to mass time at 11 am. Burial to follow at Royal Palm Cemetery South. In lieu of flowers donations to or Suncoast Hospice. Guestbook at:

www.brettfuneralhome.net
Funeral Home
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.