DEEB, Catalina P.
|
92, of Oldsmar, FL., formerly of St. Petersburg, died March 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving family. Friends will be received at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, April 2, 2019 from 10 am to mass time at 11 am. Burial to follow at Royal Palm Cemetery South. In lieu of flowers donations to or Suncoast Hospice. Guestbook at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019