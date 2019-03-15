Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FLEMING, Catherine Ann



73, of Land O'Lakes, Florida passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1946 in Whiteville, NC to Eddie James Elwell Jr. and Ocia Waunell Walker Elwell. She got married to Charles Marcus Fleming on March 3, 1967 and they just celebrated their 52nd Anniversary.



Catherine loved horses from a little girl and showed them all over the country for several years. She was a big dog and cat lover as well. She loved helping both of her daughters with their business ventures whenever she could. She was known for her amazing strength, her hard work and energy, her love for her family, and her kind beautiful giving heart.



She graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business Administration while raising two daughters and working full-time. She worked over 25 years at New York Telephone Company as a Manager. Later she retired and moved to sunny Florida. She wanted to go back to work, so she worked another seven years as a security officer in the Tampa area.



Family and her pets were everything to her, not to forget her grandfurries.



Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Charles Marcus Fleming; daughters, Amber Lee Fleming and Carrie Ann Kukuda and husband, John Kukuda; three brothers, Edmund Ellwell III, Thomas Elwell, and Roger Elwell; and her two sisters, Barbara VanDette and Brenda Lee. She has several nieces and nephews to add. Not to leave out her loving dog, Katie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie James Ewell Jr. and Ocia Waunell Walker Elwell.



Family and friends are invited to join us as we remember her life Sunday, March 17, 1-3 pm for viewing and service at 3 pm at Loyless Funeral Home, 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL.

