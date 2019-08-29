BINDER, Catherine Rose 65, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family August 24, 2019. "Cathy" was born in Montreal, Canada. She graduated with Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto in 1976 and in 1978 became a Chartered Account. In 1985, she moved to Florida and established a very successful business specializing in U.S.-Canada tax treaties. She was an avid bridge player and achieved the rank of Life Master. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lawrence; grandsons, Giovanni and Ashton; sister, Joan Woollings; nieces and nephews, Tim, Kenny, Teena, Cherese, and Garrett; stepson, David and wife, Shelagh, Carter and Stella. A celebration of her life will be held in January when snowbird clients and bridge friends can come together to share memories. Donations in Cathy's memory may be made to any cancer center.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019