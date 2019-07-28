Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Butler "Taffy" Farese. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FARESE, Catherine Butler "Taffy"



died peacefully at her home in St Petersburg, surrounded by loved ones, on July 19, 2019 after succumbing to a valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 83 years old. To all who knew her, she personified grace and generosity, love and laughter, and an endless well of empathy for all fellow beings. Her inner light illuminated the lives of all whom she touched.



Taffy was born and raised in the small town of Port Allegheny, PA. Her parents were Francis P. Butler and Genevieve Fizzell Butler, both now deceased, and she grew up with her older sister, Mary Lane Butler and her younger brother, F. Patrick Butler. She raised her children in a happy and fun filled house on Tampa Bay and spent her later years in the Old Northeast neighborhood of St. Petersburg.



Taffy attended Niagara University, attaining a degree in nursing, just as her older sister before her. She gave the nuns a few grey hairs and attended every reunion that she could. She later donated her nursing cap and cape to a graduating class, never failing to support the classes that followed in the proud nursing tradition. Niagara was always a source of pride and happiness for her, and she stayed in close touch with her classmates throughout her life.



In 1958, she met and married the love of her life, a young doctor at Georgetown University, Robert V. Farese. They were married for over 60 years and had five children, Robert V. Farese, Jr. (m. Nancy Richards), Maria Farese Finazzo (m. Michael Finazzo), Catherine Farese Kaempfer (m. Kirt Kaempfer), James Patrick Farese (m. Kristin Wolcott) and Margaret Farese Higgs (div. Eric Higgs) and 18 grandchildren. Taffy was immensely proud and engaged in the lives of her family, never forgetting a birthday, showing up for every graduation and showering them each with love at every occasion.



Taffy was a woman of many talents and careers, working professionally in both nursing, teaching and as a Branch Manager for



Taffy was also an accomplished artist, attending art school at USF in her late 50s, proud to be the oldest, and most serious of the students in class. Her love was folk-art paintings, much in the style of her favorite, Frida Kahlo. Her years in art school were filled with happiness and creativity, allowing her to harmonize the ideas and experiences that brought her joy. Taffy lived and taught love, making sure the people in her life knew their importance and were always remembered. She loved personal stories; her brilliant mind was constantly engaged in literature and poetry; she was often found leaning into a book of history or art with a grandchild on her lap. She is remembered as a model for the values of generosity, compassion and graciousness, setting a brilliant example for the next generation of how to be a good person and live a happy life. The world could use many more like her, and must certainly shed a tear on losing her.



Taffy leaves such a rich human legacy, in body and spirit. She is survived by her children and her grandchildren, Loren Richards Farese, Conor James Farese, Lee Butler Farese, Evan Roy Farese, Grace Catherine Farese, Sarah Maria Finazzo, Michael James Finazzo, Patrick Magill Finazzzo, John Francis Finazzo, Kirt Francis Kaempfer, Dylan Patrick Kaempfer, Catherine Lane Kaempfer, Liam Robert Wolcott Farese, Mara Lane Wolcott Farese, Sarah Jane Wolcott Farese, Aidan Butler Higgs, Declan Etheredge Higgs, and Lane Farese Higgs.



A memorial service for friends and family will be held at the Saint Petersburg Woman's Club on Saturday, 3 August 2019, at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to the USF School of Art and History or Alzheimer's research at the USF Foundation.

