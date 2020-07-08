1/1
Catherine CRUMBS
1947 - 2020
CRUMBS, Catherine A. 73, transitioned on June 28, 2020. She was born 1947 in St. Petersburg, FL, to the late Bessie and Willie Holmes. She was a member of St. Mark M.B. Church and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Mrs. Crumbs retired from St. Petersburg College in 2013, with over five decades in the medical field. She dedicated decades of volunteering at the Urban League tutoring students. A private memorial will be held for immediate family, July 11, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Michael Crumbs (Schonda) of Bradenton, FL, and Onnie Crumbs, Jr. (Dawna deceased) of St. Petersburg, FL, daughter Lisa Crumbs (Ronnie) of St. Petersburg, grandchildren, LaPorsha Crumbs and six others; great-grandchildren, Zion and 10 others. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
