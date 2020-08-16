Catherine Davis

DAVIS, Catherine "Kay" 78, peacefully passed on August 12, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ December 13, 1941. Kay was a lifelong resident of Kearny, NJ, before moving to Oldsmar in 1991. She was a reservations agent at Eastern Airlines for 22 years and loved to travel often. Kay was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Doreen Davis-Herman; her parents, Thomas and Theresa Ring; brother, Thomas (Tommy) and sister, Patricia Gilmart-in. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John; her son, John Michael; her niece and "adopted daughter", Catherine Prentiss; her son-in-law, Thomas Herman; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. The service will be Thursday, August 20, at 11 am. They will be held at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kay's name to her favorite charity, St. Judes. www.curlewhills.com