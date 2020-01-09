Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine DeLUCIA. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. John Vianney Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

DeLUCIA, Catherine Elizabeth (Hennessey) 97, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on January 7, 2020. She was born November 10, 1922, at home in Iowa. Catherine became a Registered Nurse and served in World War ll. She met her husband, Dr. Eugene De Lucia, when they were both stationed in Saipan. Both were veteran officers. They married in 1946. She went on to get a bs degree at Ohio State and moved to Kirksville, Missouri, where her husband attended medical school. They settled in Vienna, Ohio, where her husband opened a family practice. In 1973 they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. She went on to get her real estate license. She was an avid investor and loved to follow the stock market. She loved her family and neighbors and was always visiting or helping someone. She was involved with her church and was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic church for 47 years. She is survived by her children, Camille Matthews (Charlie) of Tampa, Dr. Eugene De Lucia (Maristela) of St. Petersburg, Paul De Lucia (Molly) of St. Petersburg and Ann Rae (Don) of O'Brien, Florida; grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Gina, Nico, Aria, Christopher, Paul, Nicholas, Jeremy; and great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Olivia, Wilde, Emory, Ian and Luna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Maurice and Anna Hennessey; and siblings, Tom Hennessey, Sr. Dorothy Hennessey, Monica Krebsbach, Sr. Miriam Hennessey, Jack Hennessey, Geraldine Welter; infant brother James Hennessey, David Hennessey, Dr. Larry Hennessey, Fr. Ron Hennessey. Mary June McDonald. She has three surviving siblings, Maurice Hennessey Jr., Marilyn McElligott and Sr. Gwen Hennessey. Friends will be received at Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook available at

