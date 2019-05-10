WIWI, Catherine E.



(Collignon) passed away peacefully in Clearwater, FL, April 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Kate is survived by her children, Michael Wiwi (Jennifer) of Tallahassee, FL, Sandy Whitley of Hernando, FL, Don Wiwi (Vickie) of Floral City, FL and Christopher Wiwi (Amy) of Chipley, FL; siblings, James Collignon (Jeannie) and Mary Harper of Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Effie Collignon; her husband of 25 years, Donald E. Wiwi (1981); and oldest brother, Bud Collignon.



Born on April 17, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN, Kate resided there until 1973 when her family relocated to Largo, FL where she was a homemaker for a number of years before joining her husband, Don, in his accounting business, and later returning to the work force. Most recently, she took great pride in her job of twenty years, as the assistant to the Principal at Largo Middle School in Largo, FL. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Per Kate's wishes, a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

