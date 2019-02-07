CHAPMAN, Catherine Fash
76, died Jan. 30, 2019. Born in Chicago, she grew up here. She was a dedicated LPN. She worked at Westchester Gardens for 25 years. She is survived by her husband, Stan; son, Quentin; grandsons, Tyler (Sara) and Corey; and their loving mother, Tara; sisters, Patricia Fash and Peggie Brogan. She was loved by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Susan. Funeral Mass is Feb. 22, 2019, 11 am at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019