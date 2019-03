Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Genett "Kay" Sattler. View Sign

Catherine (Kay) Genett Sattler passed peacefully on Saturday, February 23, surrounded by her three loving daughters and her beloved golden retriever, Jasper. Catherine was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 8, 1923 to Frederick and Lillian Genett. She spent her formative years there, while always being guided by her big brother, Howie. After graduating from James Madison High School, she continued her education and earned a B.S. from Brooklyn College, an M.S. from Smith College and a PhD from Columbia University.



Kay worked for thirty-five years in the Pinellas County school system, most recently as a Guidance Counselor at Gulf Beaches Elementary. She pioneered The Magic Circle, a form of group therapy for children. She implemented numerous innovative and unique programs and nurtured the health and welfare of many children.



Kay touched everyone she knew and had a gift for listening, whether it be friend, a colleague, a child, her family or a stranger. She loved the outdoors. She was a superb fisherwoman, once boating five Tarpons during a single day at Boca Grande. She was on the tennis courts most days of the week and continued playing into her 90s. Her joy on the water lead to her mastery of swimming and she added a scuba diving certification to her many skills while in her 70s. Her proficiency at the art of sailing was passed on to her daughters.



Dancing was a particular pleasure for her. She studied modern dance under Martha Graham while in college and later became a dance instructor for children. Her dance performances often elicited standing ovations. A truly memorable performance for all was an impromptu jitterbug at her youngest daughter's wedding reception, Kay being almost 80 at the time.



She had many artistic talents but her beautiful voice while playing the guitar will always be remembered by her daughters.



Practicing yoga under the direction of her daughter, Cathy, enabled her to remain independent in her own home where she could have the great joy of being surrounded by her children, grandchild and the ever-loyal Jasper.



She is survived by her daughters, Donna Eggers (Art), Susan-Sattler Augustin (Mark), Cathy Sattler Trecastelli (John who she lovingly referred to as the son she never had) and the apple of her eye, her grandson, Dustin Augustin.



For her daughters she will forever be the brightest star in the universe.



There will be a celebration of her life on a beautiful spring day in the future.



