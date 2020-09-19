1/1
Catherine GIBSON
1951 - 2020
GIBSON, Catherine Louise "Kate" 69, passed away September 5, 2020. She was born August 20, 1951 at Mound Park Hospital. She was a St. Petersburg native, NEHI Class of 1969, MSW FSU 1974, Kappa Kappa Gamma, part-time Texan, Spring-steen convert 1978 at Bayfront Center, music lover, Easter egg hunter extraordinaire, giver of great hugs. She was an awesome sister to Susan and Robert; loving mother of David and Sarah; doting grandmother to Adrian and Gabriella; beloved aunt to Lauren; and wonderful sister-in-law to Juliene. Kate succumbed to the long good-bye known to many, Alzheimer's disease. In her last hours, she was surrounded by her family, which includes her former husband, Don Peters and Sarah's partner, Cedric Ware. Her loving friends were many, at her bedside were best freind forever, Patty Paxton Rinehart and David's partner and Kate's newest friend, Andi Zuelsdorf. Her last 20 years of work were as a social worker for Suncoast Hospice, whom the family would like to thank for their support and kindness during her last days. Kate's body was donated to research, in hopes that others may be spared this disease. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation would be welcome to do so to Suncoast Hospice in Kate's name, Suncoast Hospice Foundation, www.suncoasthospicefoundation.org. A celebration of Kate's life will be held sometime in the near future.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

