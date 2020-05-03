HOGUE, Catherine (Johnson) 61, of Plant City, FL passed away April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Cathy was born August 4, 1958, in Preston, MN, daughter of Jerry and Evelyn Johnson. Cathy was a proud "mamma", mom, and wife. She enjoyed working in her yard, shopping for sales and spending every moment with her family. Survivors include husband, Steve Hogue; sons, Bryan Hogue (Laura Gwin) and Matt Hogue; grandsons, Brantley and Tucker Hogue; stepdaughter, Jennifer Burkholder (Jim Burkholder); step grandsons, Mason and Evan; brothers, Michael Johnson (Lisa) and Jeff Johnson (Angie); sisters, Cindy Shanks (Mike), Barbara Hagen (Karl), Lisa Johnson; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dad, Jerry Johnson and her niece, Taylor Johnson. Based on Cathy's wishes her family will have a celebration of life in the upcoming months in her home town. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Brain Tumor Network, 816 - A1A North, Suite 201, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 or online www.BrainTumorNetwork.org
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.