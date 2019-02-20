|
GUIDA, Catherine J. "Katie"
95, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1923 to the late Joseph Leto and Rose Taormina Leto. Katie was a long-time member of the Sons of Italy's and with La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Leto. Katie is survived by her sons, Joe Guida and Lenny Guida; sister-in-law, Lily; grandchildren, Derek Guida (Arwen) and Cara Donnelly (Dennis); great-grandchildren, Leo and Reese Guida; sister, Mary Castellana. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, February 21 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home. A gathering will be held at Boza & Roel, 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, February 22 , with Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019