KLOSINSKI, Catherine H. "Kay" 61 year resident of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Chicago, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri, died peacefully August 4, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois February 21, 1924. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Karos and Alice Huberty; her sisters, Annabelle Mitchell, Margaret Migel, and Alice Clendenin; her loving husband of 54 years, Stanley J. Klosinski; and her son, James E. Zell. Kay loved to travel with her husband and spent many happy times in Boca Grande, Florida and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She dearly loved her family and is survived by her sister-in-law, Sr. M. Patricia Klosinski O.S.F of Peoria, IL; daughters, Earlene Haddock and Patricia Wagner (Bill); daughter-in-law, Kathryn Zell (James dec.); grandchildren, Joseph Zell (Sandy), David Zell (Lauren), Lisa Grover (Tom), Katie Wallace (Phil), Bethany Wagner (Brian), and Caroline Wood (Andrew) as well as seven great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well. The family is very grateful for the care and dignity shown to Kay during the last years of her life by the loving staff of The Estates of Hyde Park ALF in Tampa, Florida. Donations in Kay's memory may be made to The Humane Society of Tampa, 3607 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, Florida 33607. A private family attended interment is planned. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com