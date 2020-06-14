Catherine KUTZ

KUTZ, Catherine 96, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters, Karen and Susan, at her bedside June 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1923 to James and Helen Morann, both of St. Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Kutz. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Downtown St. Petersburg. Catherine leaves behind four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice. Anderson McQueen www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.