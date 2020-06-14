Catherine KUTZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUTZ, Catherine 96, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters, Karen and Susan, at her bedside June 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1923 to James and Helen Morann, both of St. Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Kutz. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Downtown St. Petersburg. Catherine leaves behind four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice. Anderson McQueen www.andersonmcqueen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved