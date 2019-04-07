Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Lee (Pickett) Orlofsky. View Sign





48, of Hoschton, GA passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a three-year battle with melanoma. Born September 13, 1970 in Red Bank, NJ, Cathy was a graduate of Seminole High school 1988 and Florida State University 1992. She was loved by all of her Delta Zeta sisters. After graduation Cathy worked with the Governor of Florida Lawton Childs and had a successful career in advertising and real estate. She played tennis, was involved with the humane society and lived on Lake Lanier for years. Cathy was loved by all that knew her. Above all else Cathy was a mother to all; everything she did was for her children and family.



Memorial services will be held at 11 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rex Wisely will be officiating. Interment cremation. Survivors include daughter, Sydney Lee Orlofsky; son, Samuel Thomas Orlofsky; fiance, Peter Newcomb; mother, Linda W. Marshall; stepfather, Richard L. Marshall; father, Stanley M. Pickett; brother, Matthew Stanley Pickett; sister, Christine Pickett



In lieu of flowers please donate to Winship Cancer Institute at Emory and Moffit Cancer Center or The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.



Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548,



Lawson Funeral Home

ORLOFSKY, Catherine Lee (Pickett)48, of Hoschton, GA passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a three-year battle with melanoma. Born September 13, 1970 in Red Bank, NJ, Cathy was a graduate of Seminole High school 1988 and Florida State University 1992. She was loved by all of her Delta Zeta sisters. After graduation Cathy worked with the Governor of Florida Lawton Childs and had a successful career in advertising and real estate. She played tennis, was involved with the humane society and lived on Lake Lanier for years. Cathy was loved by all that knew her. Above all else Cathy was a mother to all; everything she did was for her children and family.Memorial services will be held at 11 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rex Wisely will be officiating. Interment cremation. Survivors include daughter, Sydney Lee Orlofsky; son, Samuel Thomas Orlofsky; fiance, Peter Newcomb; mother, Linda W. Marshall; stepfather, Richard L. Marshall; father, Stanley M. Pickett; brother, Matthew Stanley Pickett; sister, Christine Pickett Smith ; and stepsister, Kathryn Dion. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lee C. and Hazel B. Webb, Stanley and Catherine Starrs Pickett; and a host of other relatives.In lieu of flowers please donate to Winship Cancer Institute at Emory and Moffit Cancer Center or The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org , 706-654-0966.Lawson Funeral Home Funeral Home Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services

4535 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg , FL 33713

(727) 623-9025 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close