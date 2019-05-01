Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Louise "Katie" KEENE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEENE, Catherine Louise "Katie"



was born May 17, 1929, in the Jackson Heights area of Tampa. She graduated from Hillsborough High School and attended the University of Tampa where she was a drum majorette, was named outstanding pledge of the Delta Kappa sorority, and was inducted into Alpha Chi Omega. She was married to Perry Owen Keene, Jr. and they had two children, Hyla Ann Keene Griesdorn and Perry Owen Keene III. She is survived by her children and son-in-law, Tom Griesdorn; daughter-in-law, Kara Evans; four grandchildren, Catie Griesdorn, Alyssa Evans-Keene, Marina Schwartz (Andy), Carlin Evans-Keene; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Arbogast. Katie was President of the River Grove Garden Club where she won many tricolor and awards of distinction. She was President of the Bryan Elementary PTA, Hillsborough County Council of PTAs, Florida PTA, and served on the National PTA Board as Chairwoman of the Health and Welfare Commission. She served as a lay member on the Florida State Advisory Committee on Vocational and Technical Education, the Council on Teacher Education, and the Education Standard Commission. She received awards from the Most Worshipful Lodge F&AM of Florida for Outstanding Service to Public Education and the Youth of America, the Southeastern Council of Elementary School Principals for Outstanding Contributions to Education, and the Lamp of Knowledge Award from the Florida Association of School Administrators in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of public education. Katie served on the Board of Fellows for the University of Tampa and on the University of Tampa Board of Trustees. She worked as a volunteer for the Indian Shores Library and served on the Academy Selection Committee for Congressman Jim Davis and Congresswoman Cathy Castor. The family will celebrate privately. Should you wish to honor Katie's memory, please make a donation to the .

