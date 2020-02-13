MAGAZINE, Catherine Ann "Kay" 82, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Red Hats Society, and Habitat for Humanity. Kay enjoyed bowling, walking, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her family, James Magazine (Elizabeth Pekin), Patricia Magazine; husband, John Magazine; grandchildren, Aubrey, Kaylee, Sydney and Chloe. The memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 12:30 pm, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, Florida, 34606. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online at https://action.usagainstalzheimers.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020